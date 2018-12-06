Inquest into death of Jastine Valdez killer adjourned after GSOC request

Mark Hennessy abducted and murdered Jastine Valdez last May

Mark Hennessy | Image: Facebook/Mark Hennessy

An inquest into the death of Mark Hennessy has been adjourned following a request from the Garda Ombudsman Commission.

Hennessy - who abducted and murdered 24-year-old Jastine Valdez last May - was shot dead with a Garda firearm following a major manhunt.

He'd been tracked down to a carpark in the Cherrywood Business Park in South Dublin.

Following the incident, an officer was placed under criminal investigation by GSOC, under section 91 of the Garda Siochána Act.

A GSOC spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing.