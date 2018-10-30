Initial structural checks of 42 schools set to be completed today

The Education Minister says initial checks will be completed by close of business today on all 42 schools at the centre of concerns over structural issues.

Examinations are being conducted at schools built by Western Building Systems, following the temporary closure of two schools in Dublin last week.

Over the weekend, officials said three schools need internal and external intervention to ensure the re-opening of the ground floor areas - Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School, St Luke's National School, Tyrellstown and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan.

Work is continuing to ensure interim accommodation is available for those schools.

Two other schools - Scoil Chaitlín Maude in Tallaght and Castlemills Education Centre in Balbriggan - have been identified where an intervention is needed in the form of a fence around the building and some protective decking, but the schools are expected to re-open as normal after the mid-term break.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says he understands parents' concerns and frustrations, suggesting he's in constant contact with Department officials over the issue.

He added that intense investigation are being fast-tracked to get as much information as possible ahead of children's return to school after the mid-term break.

"Intense investigation"

Minister McHugh explained: "There's been a very intense investigation and work carried out over the weekend, and we will continue to try to get as much information to the principals prior to the children coming back in advance of next Monday.

"Fundamentally the whole way through this process, the safety of the pupils and staff is at the forefront of our minds."

He suggested that initial feedback from the assessments appears to be positive, but stressed that final analysis has yet to be completed.

Meanwhile, Western Building Systems said that a group of schools examined yesterday passed the assessments - noting that has been the case with most schools so far.

Saying it is 'engaging constructively' with the Department of Education, the company observed: "We appreciate fully that this is an important matter, particularly for pupils, parents and teachers at the schools involved.

"We are committed to better understanding why schools previously certified as substantially complete and suitable for occupation and which also had defects certificates subsequently issued by the Department's advisors are now being assessed by the Department."