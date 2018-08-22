India rejects foreign aid to help relief efforts after deadly floods

The Indian government is rejecting foreign aid offered in the aftermath of deadly floods there.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands left homeless after the worst floods in a century hit Kerala.

At least 324 people have died and more than 223,000 people have been rendered homeless and placed in relief camps.

Monsoon rains unleased flooding and landslides in the state.

Since the monsoon began at the end of May, Kerala has received 37% excess rain water. In some parts it has been in excess of 84%.

The Times of India reports that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and the Maldives have all pledged assistance.

A statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms "an urgent rescue campaign" was launched to support flood victims, with initial donations of AED 10m (€2.3m).

However India's Ministry of External Affairs says none of this will be accepted.

A spokesperson says: "The Government of India deeply appreciates offers from several countries, including from foreign governments, to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts after the tragic floods in Kerala.

"In line with the existing policy, the Government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts."

They add that contributions to its Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund would be welcome "from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations".