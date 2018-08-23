'In Deep': Time's new cover and how much worse it could get for Trump

It's time for a new edition of Time magazine, with US President Donald Trump on the cover - sort of.

The September 3rd issue features the White House oval office under water, complete with a stack of papers and a telephone.

Floating above it, and unidentifiable as his head is just above the water, is presumably US President Trump - complete with a red tie.

The leader of the US has had a stormy week: his former lawyer Michael Cohen plead guilty to several charges relating to hush money paid to two women, who claim to have had extra-marital affairs with Mr Trump.

While former campaign chair Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight out of 18 charges relating to financial crime.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Trump rushed to the defence of Manafort - while lambasting Cohen.

In an editorial in Time, its senior White House correspondent Brian Bennett writes: "The courtroom drama brought all the president's legal and political problems together in a single supernova.

"It highlighted Trump's sordid history with women, his willingness to blur the lines between business and politics, and growing fallout from the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, who referred the Cohen case to federal prosecutors.

TIME’s new cover: Trump is in trouble. Here's how much worse it could get https://t.co/IgjeHWr2cD pic.twitter.com/hnUc7Njbxu — TIME (@TIME) August 23, 2018

"Worse, the explosion came minutes after Trump's onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts of tax evasion and bank fraud in a case prosecuted by Mueller's deputies.

"And it followed revelations that White House counsel Don McGahn has cooperated extensively with Mueller’s probe, sitting for more than 30 hours of detailed and candid interviews."

"It was arguably the most pivotal day in this presidency, and the consequences are only beginning to kick in."

"Cohen's plea raised questions that cut to the heart of Trump’s legitimacy.

"If Trump was willing to deploy his vast fortune to quash salacious stories, as Cohen alleges, what else might he have used his wealth for?

"What other damaging information could the president’s former fixer share? And what scrutiny awaits Trump's business empire, which the president has sought to shield from the widening probes?".

But, Bennett notes: "If Trump's spreading scandals engulf Republicans in November, Democrats could find themselves chairing committees next January with broad powers to investigate the president and his associates.

"A Democratic House or Senate could challenge the White House on everything from the president's coveted border wall to his tax returns.

"Washington would tilt on its axis as Democrats with subpoena power move against their beleaguered opponent in the White House."