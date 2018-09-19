Ian Paisley Jr to learn his House of Commons fate tomorrow

Ian Paisley Jr will learn whether has lost his seat in the House of Commons early tomorrow morning.

Today is the final day for voters in North Antrim to sign a petition calling for a by-election over his failure to declare two luxury family holidays that were paid for by the Sri Lankan Government.

If 10% of his constituents decide to back the petition, he will become the first member of the British Parliament to lose his seat under legislation introduced in the wake of the 2009 expenses scandal.

Once polls close at midnight tonight, counting is expected take around two hours, with a result announced shortly after 2am tomorrow morning.

If the by-election is triggered, Mr Paisley is expected to stand again - after winning nearly 60% of the vote in the 2017 UK General Election.

Luxury

The luxury holidays were originally reported by The Daily Telegraph which estimated their value at £100,000 (€112,000) - however Mr Paisley claims the cost was closer to £50,000 (€56,000).

Following the trips, he wrote to then-British Prime Minister David Cameron in support of the Sri Lankan government and called on him not to support a UN resolution which he claimed would "internationalise the internal affairs of Sri Lanka.”

"Paid advocacy"

In a report published in July, the Commons Standards Committee found that his actions amounted to "paid advocacy" and warned that he had brought the UK House of Commons into disrepute.

He has apologised to the House for his actions - admitting that he failed to properly register the holidays, but claiming he had "no ulterior motive for that genuine mistake."

However, his colleagues voted in favour of a 30-day suspension from the house.

Under the Recall of MPs Act, which became UK law in 2015, members who are suspended for more than 21 sitting days are open to a recall petition.