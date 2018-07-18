Ian Paisley Jr facing House of Commons suspension over luxury holiday

Ian Paisley Junior is facing a 30-day suspension from the British House of Commons.

The Commons Standards Committee recommended the "severe" punishment over allegations he took his family on an all-expense paid holiday to Sri Lanka without officially declaring it.

The £100,000 (€112,000) trip was funded by the Sri Lankan Government.

Following the trip Mr Paisley wrote to Theresa May in support of the Sri Lankan government over a proposed UN resolution.

A Standards Committee report found that his actions amounted to "paid advocacy" and warned that they had brought the UK House of Commons into disrepute.

Mr Paisley is one of ten DUP MPs currently supporting the current minority Conservative Government.

As a result, his suspension could potentially affect upcoming votes on UK Brexit policy.

The Commons Standards Committee recommended the 30 day suspension - and called for it to come into force from September 4th.

Should the suspension be confirmed by MPs, it will be the longest handed out for around 15 years.