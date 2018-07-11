IN PICTURES: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Dublin

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have returned to England after their visit to Dublin.

Their two-day visit to Ireland saw the newly-married royal couple meet with both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins.

Their whirlwind trip also saw them visit several sites in the capital - including Croke Park, the EPIC Emigration Museum and the Famine Memorial.

They also met young coders at Custom House Quay.

At Trinity College, Harry and Meghan spent half an hour meeting some of the hundreds of people who had turned out in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the royals.

Here's some of the best photos from the trip:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Dublin. Image: Kensington Palace via Twitter

Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn House, during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, 11-07-2018. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Céad míle fáilte to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Fáilte go dtí @CrokePark inniu! #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/ZqSfU1lm8y — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 11, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park in Dublin. Picture by: Albert Nieboer/DPA/PA Images

Some of the people waiting at Trinity to catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/bK9dsQgAfU — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) July 11, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with crowds at Trinity College Dublin. Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet President Higgins and his wife Sabina. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The royal couple visit the Famine Memorial in Dublin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the library of Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie/Pool Pics