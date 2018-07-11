IN PICTURES: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Dublin

The royal couple toured various sites across Dublin on a two-day visit to the capital
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have returned to England after their visit to Dublin.
Their two-day visit to Ireland saw the newly-married royal couple meet with both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins.
Their whirlwind trip also saw them visit several sites in the capital - including Croke Park, the EPIC Emigration Museum and the Famine Memorial.
They also met young coders at Custom House Quay.
At Trinity College, Harry and Meghan spent half an hour meeting some of the hundreds of people who had turned out in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the royals.
Here's some of the best photos from the trip:
Céad míle fáilte to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Fáilte go dtí @CrokePark inniu! #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/ZqSfU1lm8y— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 11, 2018
Some of the people waiting at Trinity to catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/bK9dsQgAfU— Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) July 11, 2018