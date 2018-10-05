IMRO radio awards underway

The Oscars of the radio world are underway at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.

Newstalk is up for a total of 26 awards across the news, programming and sports categories.

Starting the night on a great note with @PatKennyNT marking his entry to the @IMRORadioAwards Hall of Fame #IMRO18 pic.twitter.com/KJW2AbFQS1 — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) October 5, 2018

The Pat Kenny Show, Ivan Yates: The Belfast Rape Trial Verdict and Between The Lines are all nominated for Current Affairs Programme - Full Service.

There's also nominations for the reporting on the Belfast Rape Trial in the News Story category, and for the station in the News Bulletin category.

Pat Kenny, Ivan Yates and Sean Moncrieff are all in the running for best Speech Broadcaster, while Tommy Walsh is nominated in the Newcomer category and Henry McKean for News Broadcaster.

Just some of the other nominations include Silenced No More, Ashamed No More; Off the Ball and OTB Live for Sports Programme - Full Service; and Raf Diallo, Joe Molloy, Nathan Murphy and Ger Gilroy for Sports Broadcaster.

Pat Kenny's induction into the Hall of Fame is also being recognised.