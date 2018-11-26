IMO threatens industrial action by hospital consultants over pay disparity

The Irish Medical Organisation is threatening industrial action by hospital consultants in the New Year over the issue of pay disparity.

They are calling for talks with the Minister for Health, with the organisation saying it will call for industrial action unless the talks happen.

The dispute revolves around the 'two-tier' pay system in place since 2012, with new entrants to the public sector not receiving the same pay as those employed before that date.

According to the IMO, it means that some consultants are earning between €30,000 to €55,000 less than their colleagues for the same job.

The organisation warned that the situation is also making it 'impossible' to fill vacant posts, with the staff shortages meaning that patients are facing longer waiting lists.

IMO President Dr Peadar Gilligan explained: “We are in the midst of a recruitment and retention crisis amongst consultants with almost 500 unfilled consultant positions across the country and this is directly impacting on patient care.

"It is impossible to justify a two-tier pay system for people doing the same job with the same qualifications and it is impossible to hire the consultants we need as long as we persist in paying them 30% less than their colleagues.”

He added: “Industrial action is the last step we would choose to take but our members are at the end of their tether."

Last month, it was announced that the Irish National Teachers' Organisation is planning to ballot members on potential industrial action over the issue of pay disparity.