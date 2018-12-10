ICYMI: Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

A group of British MPs has delivered a sharply critical verdict on Theresa May's Brexit deal.

In a new report, the cross-party Committee on Exiting the European Union claims that the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration do not offer enough clarity or certainty about the future.

The report raises concerns about the Irish border situation, including efforts to ensure there is no hard border.

One person has won the Lotto jackpot worth more than €6.5 million.

The winning ticket was sold online.

The winning numbers were 9, 15, 17, 24, 41, 43 and bonus number was 37.

Police in New Zealand have discovered a body during the search for a missing British backpacker.

A major search had been underway for 22-year-old Grace Millane from England, who had last been seen on December 1st in Auckland.

On Saturday, police arrested a 26-year-old man and said they had launched a murder investigation.

Details of President Michael D Higgins' unaudited allowance will be published this week.

The €317,000 a year allowance - which is paid by the State - was one of the main talking points during the Presidential election earlier this year.

However, the allowance became a source of debate when the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) scrutinised the President's office spending in the weeks leading up to October's election - despite objections from senior politicians over such scrutiny taking place so close to the vote.

Emmanuel Macron is set to make 'important announcements' in the coming days in response to a month of major protests.

Huge crowds have been protesting over living costs and a planned fuel tax hike - with protesters having vowed to continue their efforts despite the government's announcement of a six-month suspension of the tax increase.

France is returning to normal today after another day of 'yellow vests' demonstrations yesterday saw the country on partial lockdown.

A man in his twenties has been injured in a stabbing on Dublin's Essex Quay.

Two people have been arrested and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm.