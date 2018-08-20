ICYMI: Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general, has died at the age of 80.

He was the first black African to take up the role of the world's top diplomat, serving from 1997 to 2006.

He also won the Nobel Peace prize for his humanitarian work.

The cost of putting children in childcare is continuing to rise across the country.

A new nationwide survey by Newstalk's On The Record programme reveals what people are paying, and how prices vary from county to county.

Over 130 creches and childcare providers throughout the country took part in the survey.

Senior Gardaí have confirmed that a major operation is underway to establish who was behind a massive cocaine shipment bound for Ireland.

The €10m seizure was found - concealed in a cargo of fruit - on the ship 'the Polar Chile' - at Moin Port in Limón, in Costa Rica last Tuesday, but details are only now emerging.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll has confirmed that Gardaí and Customs & Revenue are determined to uncover the details of the attempted importation and track down the criminal elements responsible here.

The cost of playing Lotto is set to rise.

The price of a ticket with Lotto Plus will go up by €1 next month, with the prize fund for the draws to increase from €500,00 to €1m.

It's the second rise in price since the National Lottery was bought by Canadian operator, Premier Lotteries Ireland, three years ago.

Limerick ended their 45-year wait to win an All-Ireland hurling title after beating Galway 3-16 to 2-18 at Croke Park.

An estimated 40,000 Limerick fans roared John Kiely’s men to victory with thousands more cheering the players on at the Gaelic Grounds.

A massive party is planned at the home of Limerick GAA as supporters will get a chance to welcome home their heroes on Monday evening.