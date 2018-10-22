Hurricane Willa strengthens to 'potentially catastrophic' category 5 storm as it approaches Mexico

Forecasters are warning of the risk of life-threatening conditions when the storm hits the Mexican coast

This GOES East satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Willa in the eastern Pacific, on a path toward Mexico's Pacific coast. Image: NOAA via AP

A 'potentially catastrophic' hurricane is expected to make landfall in Mexico on Tuesday.

Hurricane Willa has been upgraded to a Category Five storm - the highest level - as it continues to travel towards the Mexican coast.

Sustained winds of more than 250 km/h were recorded on Monday morning local time.

Forecasters say that while the storm could begin weakening on Tuesday, it is still expected to reach Mexico as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane".

The US National Hurricane Centre says the storm is expected to bring "life-threatening storm surge, wind, and rainfall over portions of west-central and southwestern Mexico".

Flash flooding and landslides are expected as a result of the powerful hurricane, which is forecast to make landfall along the western coast of Mexico on Tuesday evening local time.

Authorities in Mexico have issued severe weather alerts for parts of the country, warning of strong winds and high waves.

Local media reports that emergency shelters are being prepared ahead of expected landfall, while some schools in coastal areas have already been closed.


