Hurricane Michael brings “catastrophic winds” to the US

The Category 4 storm made landfall earlier this evening

A woman checks on her vehicle as Hurricane Michael passes through, 10-10-2018. Image: Gerald Herbert/AP/Press Association Images

Hurricane Michael has made landfall in Florida bringing with it "life threatening storm surges" and "catastrophic winds."

Thousands of residents were ordered to leave the US state as the Category 4 bore down on the coast with wind speeds of up to 250kph.

The storm has already killed at least 13 people on its way up through Central America.

Florida governor Rick Scott described Michael as a "monstrous hurricane" and declared a state of emergency in 35 counties.

He said the region must be "prepared for a direct hit with sustained hurricane force winds."

Preparations

Some 1,250 National Guard soldiers were helping residents in coastal areas to find safety, and another 4,000 are on standby, Mr Scott said.

Hours after the hurricane made landfall, the US National Hurricane Centre said it was hitting sustained wind speeds of 220kph with flooding reaching seven foot above sea level in some areas.

Many schools, businesses and government buildings were closed ahead of the storm’s arrival and energy companies have halted nearly a fifth of the oil production on the Gulf of Mexico, a part of the US which is responsible for 17% of daily US crude oil output.

Lines formed at petrol stations and people had been stocking up on emergency food supplies.

Path of the storm

Neighbouring Alabama is also expecting strong winds, heavy rain and power cuts as a result of the hurricane.

Michael is moving north and, after hitting Florida, it is expected to move up the east coast on Wednesday and Thursday, into North and South Carolina.


