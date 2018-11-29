Hurling and Camogie added to UNESCO Intangible Heritage list

Hurling and Camogie have been added to a cultural heritage list by UNESCO.

The list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity covers practices, representations, expressions, knowledge, skills and instruments recognised as part of cultural heritage.

Culture Minister delighted Josepha Madigan says she is "delighted" at the recognition.

A delegation from the GAA travelled to Paris in October in an effort to secure the status.

One of those was the director of games, Pat Daly.

He said at the time: "You have a World Heritage site like Newgrange, that would be recognised by UNESCO.

"That is a site, it exists, you can see it and it is a permanent reality. What we are talking about here is intangible cultural heritage. It is stuff that gets passed down through the medium of hurling.

"Things like identity, the generation of social capital, things like cultural diversity, the propagation of holistic lifestyle and decent value systems. That is the kind of world you are in to here.

"I suppose the case we are making is that hurling has been around a long time, it is pretty much unique to Ireland.

"It is a distinctive game and if you mention hurling in this country it is pretty much tied up with Irish identity and everything that goes with that."

"Intrinsic part of Irish culture"

UNESCO describes hurling as "a field game played by two teams which dates back 2,000 years and features strongly in Irish mythology, most notably in the epic saga of Cú Chulainn.

"It is played throughout the island of Ireland, particularly in more fertile agricultural areas, as well as overseas."

"Players use a wooden stick (hurley), similar to a hockey stick but with a flat end, and a small ball (sliotar), with the aim being to use the hurley to strike the sliotar and hit it between the opposing team's goalposts."

"Hurling is considered as an intrinsic part of Irish culture and plays a central role in promoting health and wellbeing, inclusiveness and team spirit.

"Today, the skills are promoted and transmitted through coaching and games in schools and clubs.

"As the custodians of Hurling, the Gaelic Athletic Association and the Camogie Association, both volunteer-led organisations, play a central role in transmitting the skills and values associated with hurling."

Uileann Piping was also added to the list last December.