Hundreds of jobs announced in Dublin and Kerry

There is more good news on the jobs front today, with 275 new positions on the way at separate companies in Dublin and Kerry.

Financial technology company Fexco has announced plans to hire 175 people over the next three years at its plant in Killorglin.

Meanwhile, Corporate Health & Wellness provider Spectrum Wellness is looking to hire 100 people in Dublin by the end of the year.

Fexco, a long-established global, fintech company already employs 2,300 people across its Irish and international operations.

The company creates payment and foreign exchange products and solutions.

Fintech firm @Fexcogroup to add 175 jobs to its workforce over the next three years at its Kerry headquarters: https://t.co/1LEmNU2h0t #GlobalAmbition pic.twitter.com/idcwSnTsyg — Enterprise Ireland (@Entirl) July 3, 2018

Opportunity

CEO Denis McCarthy said the new positions are highly skilled, well paid and provide great opportunities.

“The roles that we are looking for are really around software engineering and software development and other similar roles around design and user interfaces,” he said.

“Those seeking new opportunities outside of the major cities can enjoy the benefits of our unique location including access to a variety of housing, schools and third level institutes, social amenities, state of the art transport infrastructure, significantly reduced traffic volumes - and of course one of the most beautiful vistas in the world."

Fexco to create 175 new jobs in Ireland’s South West. A significant investment in regional, technology-led development https://t.co/Aq2IWgo0u2 pic.twitter.com/nKF6SpZsVw — Fexco (@Fexcogroup) July 3, 2018

He said the expansion highlights the South West’s position as the driving force of Ireland’s fintech industry.

“Companies from this region continue to lead and compete internationally; representing Irish business on the world stage - something we at Fexco are inherently proud of,” he said.

We're excited to announce 100 new jobs in Corporate Wellness across a number of areas. See here for more information: https://t.co/XMLOjiy03b#Jobfairy #SpectrumWellness pic.twitter.com/6FSvizGpFs — Spectrum Wellness (@spec_wellness) July 3, 2018

Wellness

In Dublin meanwhile, Spectrum Wellness is trebling its workforce - and hopes to hire 100 people by the end of next year.

Stephen Costello is MD of the firm, which supplies corporate health and wellness programmes to 300 companies here.

“Health and wellness will ultimately affect the bottom line by reducing absenteeism and avoiding workplace related injuries.

“But it really sets your brand apart from other employers in terms of recruitment."

Spectrum is hiring 40 roles immediately.

The new roles will be in the areas of account management, marketing, operations, product development and mental health case management.