Huge WWI memorial unveiled in Dublin city centre

Crowds have gathered in Dublin city centre for the unveiling a huge sculpture of a WWI soldier.

The six-metre monument was unveiled in St Stephen’s Green as part of this weekend’s centenary commemorations marking the end of the war.

The 'The Hauntings Soldier' is entirely made of scrap metal and will be on display until the end of the month.

Crowds in Stephen’s Green in Dublin are gathering to see a new 6 metre high sculpture of a WWI soldier ahead of #RemembranceDay2018 this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/rtKH3eAQvW — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) November 9, 2018

Meanwhile, the Armistice commemorations have brought the poppy debate back into the headlines once again.

This woman thinks it's important to commemorate the Irish soldiers that fought in the war:

The statue was created by Slovakian artist Martin Galbavy and constructed by Chris Hannam at Dorset Forge and Fabrication.

The sculpture will be on display in the park until November 26th.