Huawei unveils new phone that charges in 30 minutes

Technology company Huawei has announced a series of new smartphones.

The Mate20 series has several new features - including the ability to charge the battery 70% in just 30 minutes.

The new models also feature a wide angle triple lend camera in the back - as well as being water and dust resistant.

Its camera also allows users to filter videos before they are shot - known as Real-Time Artistic AI Cinema Mode.

The company says this applies an effect that retains colour for recognised people visible with the camera view, "but shows everything else in black and white".

Taking mobile technology to another level. A #HigherIntelligence is here. Meet the #HUAWEIMate20... pic.twitter.com/ibriRjRJ2C — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) October 16, 2018

The phones are available in several screen sizes and in four models: the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X and the Porsche-designed Mate 20 RS.

Speaking at the launch in London Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, says: "Smartphones are an important entrance to the digital world.

"The Huawei Mate 20 Series is designed to be the best 'mate' of consumers, accompanying and empowering them to enjoy a richer, more fulfilled life with their higher intelligence, unparalleled battery lives and powerful camera performance".

The company says the new series will go on sale in a number of countries - including the UK, France, Italy and the United Arab Emirates - soon.

They range in price from €799 to as much as €2,095 for a top of the range Mate 20 RS.

Introducing the Ultimate Form of Artificial Intelligence, the pinnacle in mobile luxury expressed in a timeless functional design. #PorscheDesign #HuaweiMate20RS #UltimateAI pic.twitter.com/A9uxOGgaBM — Huawei Mobile IE (@HuaweiMobileIE) October 16, 2018

The GT Classic edition (left) and the GT Sport edition (right) | Image: Huawei

The firm also announced two new wearables: the Huawei Watch GT and the Band 3 Pro.

They feature activity tracking and fitness coaching features.

It comes as data from earlier this year showed Huawei overtook Apple in global sales for the first time.

The figures, compiled from three separate research firms, found Huawei shipped 54 million units during the second quarter of 2018.

This compared to Apple's 41 million units - but was still far behind Samsung, which shipped 73 million units.

However this Samsung figure was down by 8% year-on-year.