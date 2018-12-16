Howth Coast Guard says stay safe this Christmas

'with falling temperatures and fading light don't hesitate if you see someone in trouble'

Irish
Howth Coast Guard says stay safe this Christmas

Cliff Path Rescue


Howth Coast Guard is appealing to hikers and walkers to stay safe this Christmas.

It's after a woman was at the centre of a multi-agency rescue by the Irish Coast Guard and Dublin Fire Brigade at the weekend.

The casualty is expected to make a full recovery after being carried from a cliff path in Howth in Dublin, with a broken ankle.

Fergus Cooney, the PRO for Howth Coast Guard says the festive season will see a surge in people out enjoying cliff walks around the coast - and with fading light, it's important to raise the alarm quickly if you think someone's in trouble.

