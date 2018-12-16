Howth Coast Guard says stay safe this Christmas



Howth Coast Guard is appealing to hikers and walkers to stay safe this Christmas.

It's after a woman was at the centre of a multi-agency rescue by the Irish Coast Guard and Dublin Fire Brigade at the weekend.

The casualty is expected to make a full recovery after being carried from a cliff path in Howth in Dublin, with a broken ankle.

Fergus Cooney, the PRO for Howth Coast Guard says the festive season will see a surge in people out enjoying cliff walks around the coast - and with fading light, it's important to raise the alarm quickly if you think someone's in trouble.