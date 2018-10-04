Housing Minister says cruise ships "not suitable" for homeless families

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has shot down proposals to house homeless people in Dublin on ships.

Dublin City Council had been considering plans to accommodate up to 150 people on a rented cruise ship in a bid to ease the current homelessness crisis.

According to the Irish Times, DCC's chief executive Owen Keegan told Minister Murphy that the plan could be revisited in early September, as homeless figures rose to just under 10,000.

However, Minister Katherine Zappone has weighed in to say the idea is worth considering.

The Children's Minister said: "Whether it's in a floating hotel or in any context where there is a [need for] emergency accommodation, that people are able to live within their own unit.

"That they have enough room as a family. If they have to share some common space, so be it but I think the more it's like their own home, the better."

However, Minister Murphy ruled out the idea this morning saying it's not suitable for homeless families in need, and more appropriate solutions are being pursued by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive.