Houses evacuated as new sinkholes appear near Monaghan GAA club

A number of people have had to leave their homes after two new sinkholes appeared near a Monaghan GAA club.

The land subsidence is affecting the Magheracloone GAA Club, and follows the collapse of an underground mine at Drumgossatt.

A team of specialist geological experts have been deployed to the area and carried out assessments.

The owners of the mine, Gyproc, say: "This assessment has confirmed that the area of subsidence is confined to a radius of 120m only.

"Crucially, the examination has also shown that the area impacted has not increased in size since the initial discovery of the subsidence on Monday morning.

"There are two ground holes at the edge of this area and these are part of the ongoing settlement process within the area of subsidence."

A sinkhole opens up on a Monaghan GAA pitch

Two roads within the 2 sq km zone have also been assessed.

Initial results suggest no movement of these roads - but Gyproc says further analysis will need to be conducted in the coming days.

Five properties are also being assessed to determine if there is any risk arising from the subsidence.

Gyproc adds that their assessment indicates all areas outside of this 2 sq km zone are unaffected by the subsidence.

This includes Drumgossatt National School, which re-opened on Tuesday.

The company says it is continuing to liaise with local residents, and will work with the local authorities regarding a timeline for the opening of local roads.

"Our team of experts will continue to work diligently to investigate the issue and implement a solution as quickly as possible", the company says.