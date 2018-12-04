Host apologises after asking world's top female footballer if she can 'twerk'

A host at the Ballon d'Or football awards ceremony has apologised for asking the newly crowned world’s best female footballer to “twerk” onstage.

Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg won the prestigious title at the event in Paris last night – only to be asked if she knew how to twerk by French DJ and host Martin Solveig.

He has apologised after some furious criticism on social media.

WHAT A NIGHT ⭐️ Photo: Ivar Waage Johansen pic.twitter.com/bDfbUuAYrI — Ada S Hegerberg (@AdaStolsmo) December 4, 2018

Speaking afterwards, Hegerberg said it was not a big deal.

“He was really sad that it went that way,” she said.

“I didn’t think about it in that moment; I didn’t consider it sexual harassment or anything.”

Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended. My point was : I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women pic.twitter.com/pnZX8qvl4R — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

For his part Solveig apologised and said he did not mean to offend anyone.

“This comes from a distortion of my English level and my English culture level – which is obviously not enough because I did not mean to offend anyone,” he said.

Meanwhile the men's award went to Real Madrid's Luka Modric – the first time in ten years it hasn’t gone to either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.