Honest Dublin Airport customer sends payment with hand-written note

A foodmarket in Dublin Airport has decided to give free food and drink to a very honest customer who forgot to pay.

The customer wrote a letter to the Marqette outlet in Terminal 1, and included a €5 note as payment for a granola and yogurt.

The note explains that last weekend while waiting for their flight, the customer forgot to pay for the items.

"I do hope the enclosed €5.00 will cover the cost", the hand-written note says.

The customer says they did not realise the oversight "until it was too late" and they were rushing for their flight.

Now, the Marqette foodmarket says it wants to reward their honesty with "complimentary food and drink everytime they visit".

"Can everyone retweet to help us find this anonymous customer", the shop asks.

Honesty is a reward in itself but because of this customers integrity we would like to reward them with complimentary food and drink everytime they visit @MarqetteDublin in Dublin Airport ~ can everyone retweet to help us find this anonymous customer pic.twitter.com/85dNMWImYG — Marqette Dublin (@MarqetteDublin) May 16, 2018



