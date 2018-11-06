Homeless man found dead in Dublin city centre

Homeless campaigners say the is the 27th person to die on Ireland’s streets in the last 16 months

News
Homeless man found dead in Dublin city centre

A man in his 40s has been found dead in Dublin city centre.

The Inner City Helping Homeless Charity said the man was found dead near Christchurch this morning.

The charity said the man is the 27th person to die on Ireland’s streets in the last 16 months

Gardaí said the man was aged in his 40s and was originally from Poland. A spokesperson said he appears to have had no fixed address.