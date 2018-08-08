Homeless activist says 150 extra emergency beds for Dublin are needed 'urgently'

A prominent activist is calling for an additional 150 emergency beds for rough sleepers "as a matter of urgency".

Anthony Flynn of the Inner City Helping Homeless Group suggests his organisation is engaging with an average of 150 rough sleepers every night.

He is now calling for the issue to be tackled 'head on'.

Mr Flynn said: "The city is awash with tents and people who are forced to sleep rough due to lack of bed supports.

"We need a minimum of 150 beds to be added into the system immediately, this must be a priority for the Dublin Region Homeless Executive and Minister Murphy."

He added: "People are not being moved out of homelessness at a quick enough rate.

"There is no more time for debate on the matter, immediate urgent action is now required.’’

A count in March showed that 110 people were sleeping rough in Dublin on one night - a 40% drop compared to winter 2017, and the largest decrease on record.

Homeless figures for June of this year, meanwhile, showed almost 9,900 people in emergency accommodation - representing an increase compared to the previous month.