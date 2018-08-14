Homebase planning to close three Irish stores as part of restructuring plan

Three Irish stores are among the 42 Homebase outlets to potentially close as part of a restructuring plan at the company.

Two Dublin stores - at Fonthill and Naas Road - and one in Limerick will shut during late 2018 or early 2019 if the proposals are approved by creditors.

It comes as the company announced its 'Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA)' plan in the UK and Ireland, putting more than 1,000 jobs at risk.

The retailer says its current store portfolio is 'no longer viable' due to unsustainable rental costs.

Creditors will vote on the proposals on August 31st, with all stores to remain open for 'business as usual' for now.

Damian McGloughlin, CEO of Homebase, explained: “Launching a CVA has been a difficult decision and one that we have not taken lightly.

"Homebase has been one of the most recognisable retail brands for almost 40 years, but the reality is we need to continue to take decisive action to address the underperformance of the business and deal with the burden of our cost base, as well as to protect thousands of jobs."

Hilco Capital bought the DIY chain for a nominal sum of £1 in May.

It was purchased from Australian group Wesfarmers, who originally paid £340m (€377.5m) for the chain in 2016.

Homebase has already closed 18 stores in recent months