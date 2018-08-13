Hockey Ireland to receive biggest share of extra €1.75m funding for sports

Hockey Ireland is to receive €500,000 as part of a new allocation of €1.75 million funding for high performance sports in Ireland.

It's the largest portion of funding for any organisation, and comes in the wake of the Ireland team reaching the final of the Women's Hockey World Cup earlier this month.

More than a dozen other organisations will also receiving funding - with the amounts ranging from €175,000 to €20,000.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said: “We have seen some truly extraordinary achievements over the past few weeks, with medal success for our Women’s Hockey Team, as well as Irish rowers, sprinters, para-cyclists and gymnasts.

"Recognising the success of our sportsmen and women, who do so much to inspire Irish children and young people, I am delighted to announce this additional funding for high performance programmes across a range of sports."

He added: “As I indicated previously, a significant proportion – some €500,000 – of this funding is being allocated to Hockey Ireland and I have no doubt that they will continue to build upon their remarkable successes of recent years."

An additional €250,000 in capital funding is also set to be provided for high performance equipment, with the Irish Sailing Association to receive €160,000 and Rowing Ireland to be allocated €90,000.

Minister Ross highlighted the success of the O'Donovan brothers, and said he hopes the additional funding will provide rowers and sailors "with the boats and equipment they need to compete at the highest level".

The funding comes as athletes around the country continue their efforts to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games in 2020.