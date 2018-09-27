Hillary Clinton to receive honorary degree from Queen's University

The former US Secretary of State and Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is to receive an honorary degree from Queen's University Belfast.

Mrs Clinton will be awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) on Wednesday October 10th.

The university says this is for her "exceptional public service in the USA and globally, and for her outstanding contribution to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland."

Queen's University president and vice-chancellor, Professor Ian Greer, said: "We are delighted to award an honorary degree to Hillary Rodham Clinton.

"The former US Secretary of State is an internationally recognised public servant, who has developed strong links with Queen's and Northern Ireland.

"She made a considerable contribution to the Northern Ireland peace process and, as Secretary of State, focused on economic development to underpin the emergence of a strong and competitive Northern Ireland.

"With her long-standing commitment to peace, stability and economic regeneration, she is a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community."

Hillary Clinton was awarded with an honorary degree from Trinity College Dublin in June 2018 | Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Mrs Clinton will also deliver an address at the event next month.

Back in June, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from Trinity College Dublin.

At that event, she hailed the role of grassroots activism in the abortion referendum.

She said: "Citizens came from as far away as Japan, Australia and of course America.

"On the day of the vote, one of the strictest laws in the world was overturned - with nearly 87% of 18-25 year olds voting Yes."

"It's an example of a government placing that decision before the people, and grassroots activism leading to an outcome that represented the voices and views of the Irish people."

Hillary Clinton shakes hands with then Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump at the end of a presidential general election debate at Washington University in St Louis in October 2016 | Image: Sachs Ron/CNP/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

Mrs Clinton completed a three-year term as the 67th Secretary of State of the United States in January 2013.

During her tenure she advocated for an expanded role in global economic issues, and for developing relations with non-governmental organisations.

She has highlighted women's rights as a way to promote peace, vibrant civil society, and long lasting change.

She is also a long-time supporter of the peace process in Northern Ireland - initially while first lady of the US - supporting pro-peace women's groups and continuing through to the present day.

She also served as a United States Senator from New York, and was the first female nominee for US president in 2016.