'Highly sophisticated' cannabis grow house uncovered in Co Monaghan

Gardaí in Co Monaghan have discovered a grow house at a house in Carrickmacross.

The find was made on Saturday on Coolshannagh Road.

During the course of the search, a highly sophisticated grow house was discovered which had over 320 cannabis plants growing at a mature stage of growth.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

The plants have an estimated street value of €256,000.

The premises was sealed off for a forensic technical examination.

Gardai say no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.