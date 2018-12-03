'Highly sophisticated' cannabis grow house uncovered in Co Monaghan

The plants have an estimated street value of €256,000
Gardaí in Co Monaghan have discovered a grow house at a house in Carrickmacross.
The find was made on Saturday on Coolshannagh Road.
During the course of the search, a highly sophisticated grow house was discovered which had over 320 cannabis plants growing at a mature stage of growth.
The plants have an estimated street value of €256,000.
The premises was sealed off for a forensic technical examination.
Gardai say no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.