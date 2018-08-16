Highest demand for taxis seen during Eighth Amendment referendum

A taxi app has revealed it saw the most demand for taxis on Eighth Amendment referendum results day.

Mytaxi also said it carried 3.9 million passengers in the second quarter of 2018.

This is more than in any other quarter previously and marked a 9% growth on the first three months of this year, the company said.

The Eighth Amendment referendum results day, on May 26th, was its busiest day over the period.

The referendum voting day itself was its second busiest.

The Leinster Rugby Champions Cup campaign also boosted customer demand on May 12th and April 21st.

The average number of trips completed per driver was up by 5% in the second quarter of 2018.

The firm added that 473 new drivers joined its fleet in this timeframe.

General manager for Ireland at mytaxi, Alan Fox, said: "Our latest quarterly figures show the real importance of taxi services to the everyday lives of the Irish public as a preferred transport mode.

"It is very positive to see our fleet now growing at a faster rate than the average growth in demand, which is improving our response rates to hails at peak hours and reducing the average waiting times for passengers."

According to the National Transport Authority (NTA), the total number of small public service vehicles (SPSVs), in particular taxis, declined by 24% between 2008 and 2017.