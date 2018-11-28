'High power' electric car charging points among projects to receive climate action funding

The Government has announced the projects that will benefit from a new climate action fund.

€77 million will be put towards seven projects - including rolling out a network of charging points for electric cars.

The ESB's Marguerite Sayers explained: "Our proposal is to install over one hundred high powered (150kW) chargers at key locations on the national road network. These chargers which will typically provide an additional driving range of 100km in six minutes.

"In addition, subject to planning permission and approval, we intend to replace one hundred 50kW fast chargers which can recharge a car to 80% in 25 minutes and to also refurbish up to 200 standard (22kW) chargers."

Other efforts to be funded include a project to inject large volumes of renewable gas onto the natural gas network, and up to €15m for hybrid technology for Iarnród Éireann's Intercity trains.

Jim Meade, chief executive of Iarnród Éireann, said: “Rail transport is the greenest mode of land transport, and in bringing a new and eco‐friendly kind of rail drive technology to Ireland, it will be greener still."

The measures combined could reduce annual emissions by 500,000 tonnes - but that is still well shy of the 18 million tonne reduction target.

Minister for Climate Action Richard Bruton says these measures are just the start, adding: "These are really important initiatives that show potential - they are not the sum total of our approach to carbon."

According to the Taoiseach, meanwhile, anything Ireland can do on climate change is only a drop in the ocean.

Leo Varadkar has admitted the country will badly miss its 2020 emissions targets.

He observed: "Even if we had no emissions at all, it'd still be a drop in the ocean in global terms - but that doesn't mean we shouldn't do it."

The Government say it's committed to climate measures, and the Taoiseach has asked if the Garda driven cars some ministers use can be exchanged for hybrids.

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice