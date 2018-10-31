High Court approves €5.9m settlement for man who went blind during hospital procedure

The High Court has approved a €5.9m settlement in the case of a man who went blind, due to mistakes made during a procedure in Beaumont Hospital.

49-year-old Brendan Doyle lost his sight in June 2011 when a shunt to drain fluid from his brain was not replaced.

Since then, the court heard he has had to live in a nursing home.

The settlement will allow him move into a specially adapted home where he will receive the necessary one-to-one support.

