High Court approves €5.9m settlement for man who went blind during hospital procedure

Brendan Doyle lost his sight when a shunt to drain fluid was not replaced
The High Court has approved a €5.9m settlement in the case of a man who went blind, due to mistakes made during a procedure in Beaumont Hospital.
49-year-old Brendan Doyle lost his sight in June 2011 when a shunt to drain fluid from his brain was not replaced.
Since then, the court heard he has had to live in a nursing home.
The settlement will allow him move into a specially adapted home where he will receive the necessary one-to-one support.
