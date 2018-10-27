Higgins communications director says people "reacted to his message of inclusiveness"

The communications director for Michael D Higgins has said his message of inclusiveness has resonated with voters.

Bernard Harbor said the projected result backs up what they heard on the doorstep.

He was speaking at the Convention Centre Dublin, where the counting of votes is underway.

Tallies show a strong endorsement of the President's re-election.

While two exit polls published on Friday put President Higgins with a clear lead in the race.

They put him on course to be re-elected with between 56% and 58% of the vote.

Businessman Peter Casey was in second place, securing 21% support.

Mr Harbor said: "The boxes that have been opened so far in this count centre in Dublin show a very strong result for Michael D Higgins as President - higher than the exit polls - but obviously this is just one count centre.

"I think obviously we have to wait until the results come out, but the fact that the two exit polls were so close in their findings suggests that this is going to be a very strong endorsement of Michael D's presidency.

"And I think that tallies with what we heard on the doorsteps - which is that people believe that he's a very excellent President - in terms of representing the country at home and abroad - has been very skillful and inclusive in the handling of commemorations, and we've some more difficult ones coming up.

"But more to the point, I think people have reacted to his message of inclusiveness.

"The slogan for the campaign was 'A President For Us All' - and I think that's a really important message... that six out of 10 people appear to have endorsed inclusiveness in our society and want a President who's going to represent everybody in Ireland".

"It was a normal election campaign - probably uniquely among the campaigns, we had canvassing teams in every constituency around the country".