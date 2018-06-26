WATCH: 'Hero' dog performs CPR in Spain

It happened as part of a demonstration in Madrid
The expression says a dog is a man's best friend - you can now add 'life-saving' to that mantra.
A dog named 'Poncho' has been dubbed a four-legged hero, after performing CPR on its handler.
It happened as part of a demonstration on Monday in Madrid.
Poncho is part of the canine unit of the Madrid Police.
The police say the dog did not hesitate for a second in "saving the life" of the agent.
A demonstration saw the officer lying down and playing dead, when Poncho came running over and started jumping on his chest.
Wearing a flashing blue police light, the puppy also leaned over the officer's neck to check for a pulse.