Herbal cannabis worth €70,000 seized in Co Monaghan

Gardaí and Customs officers have seized an estimated €70,000 worth of herbal cannabis in Co Monaghan.

It was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations in the Castleblaney area.

The joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by the Revenue's Customs Service from the Border-Midlands-West Region, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Regional Support Unit and gardaí from the Cavan/Monaghan Drugs Unit on Monday.

Gardaí entered a house in Castleblaney on foot of a search warrant assisted by Customs units.

During the search, a package was seized, which contained approximately 3.5kg of herbal cannabis - with an estimated value of €70,000.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene and detained at Carrickmacross garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He is scheduled to appear before Virginia District Court later.