Herbal cannabis worth €24,000 seized in Dublin

Revenue officers have seized over a kilo of herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of €24,000, in west Dublin.

The discovery was made during a search of a house in Lucan under warrant on Tuesday morning.

The seizure was as a result of a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Ronanstown.

A 25-year-old Irish man was arrested by Gardaí.

He was held at Ronanstown Garda Station under the section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been released and a file is being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Officials say investigations are on-going.