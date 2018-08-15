Herbal cannabis worth €24,000 seized in Dublin

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Gardaí
Revenue officers have seized over a kilo of herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of €24,000, in west Dublin.
The discovery was made during a search of a house in Lucan under warrant on Tuesday morning.
The seizure was as a result of a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Ronanstown.
A 25-year-old Irish man was arrested by Gardaí.
He was held at Ronanstown Garda Station under the section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.
He has since been released and a file is being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Officials say investigations are on-going.