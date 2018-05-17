Herbal cannabis and cash seized in Co Kildare

A man has been arrested by gardaí after cash and cannabis was seized in Co Kildare.

As part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations, a joint intelligence-led operation was conducted on May 15th at a home in Nass.

This was by the Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Naas.

During this operation a package was seized by Customs, which contained over 1/2kg of herbal cannabis.

The drugs have an estimated value of €12,000.

A quantity of cash, of approximately €35,000, was also seized.

A 22-year-old man was arrested as part of the operation.

He was detained at Naas garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and subsequently released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).