Healthcare firm MSD to create 170 new jobs in Carlow

A healthcare company has announced it is to create 170 new jobs at a manufacturing facility in Co Carlow.

MSD is to construct a second facility at its existing site.

The new facility will focus on the production of vaccines and biologics and is set to begin operations in 2023.

There will also be an expansion of warehouse and laboratory services at the site.

Recruitment for the new facility will commence immediately.

MSD has operated in Ireland for 50 years and currently employs approximately 2,000 employees across operations in Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary.

Its operations in Carlow opened in 2008 as the company's first vaccines facility outside of the US.

It says the expansion is as a result of continuing increased global demand for its medicines and vaccines.

Liz O'Donnell, MSD; Ger Brennan MSD; An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland | Image: IDA

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "This is excellent news for Carlow and a real testament to the existing staff and local management team working for MSD in the town.

"The company has gone from strength to strength since first opening in Carlow in 2008 and it now employs more than 2,000 people across the country.

"The Government, through the IDA, is committed to supporting and expanding the presence of multinational companies in the regions."

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys, added: "I am delighted to see that MSD will construct a second manufacturing facility at their existing site in Carlow.

"This new facility will be a tremendous asset to our pharma industry and will deepen the great partnership that already exists between Ireland and the company."