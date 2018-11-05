Health Minister refuses to retaliate following personal attack

The Health Minister has refused to be drawn on criticism of his handling of the Cervical Check Scandal leveled at him by the former head of the HSE.

In an interview published yesterday, Tony O'Brien said Simon Harris behaved like a "frightened little boy" in handling it.

Campaigners Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh have since criticised Mr O'Brien's comments.

Speaking this afternoon Minister Harris says he won't be engaging with personalised attacks:

"I want to focus on the issues and the challenges we need to address in the heath service.

My entire approach to Cervial check was being concerned for the women impacted and I do take great appreciation from the comments of Vicky Phelan this morning or indeed late last night, where she talked about how she had found dealing with me as the Health Minister.

I will never apologise for asking difficult questions or for holding people to account.

That is my job."

The Health Minister also admitted that some of the accusations leveled during the Public Accounts Committee Hearing into the Cervical Check scandal "crossed the line".

Tony O'Brien described the PAC - which held a number of hearings on the screening programme controversy - as "a kangaroo court" over the weekend.

Minister Harris says public service officials must be held accountable by going before democratically elected representatives and answering questions.

"There was a genuine fear that people had about the well being and the health of women, and I believe that the people's representatives tried to respond to that by asking questions.

It got very hot and heavy at the committee and I do think at times it crossed a line in terms of some of the accusations that were levelled.

But I think we need to be very, very careful that we don't dismiss the importance of democratic accountability and the importance of people answering tough questions."