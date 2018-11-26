Health Minister confirms cap on hospital parking charges to be introduced in 2019

Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that the Department of Health is introducing a cap on hospital parking charges in 2019.

Visitors and outpatients will pay a maximum of €10 per day, while there will also be special passes for frequent visitors.

The recommendations were made in a new report, following a long-running campaign on the issue.

Minister Harris says his department is 'more than considering' the recommendations, and are now working to introduce the changes next year.

Speaking today, the Health Minister explained: "Hospital parking charges in a number of hospitals are far too expensive.

"[The change] is going to take a little bit of work, because you're going to have to at an individual level each hospital is prepared for it. I expect to [...] fund it through the service plan and to implement it during 2019."

Minister Harris was speaking today as the results of the 2018 patient experience report were published.

Of the more than 13,000 people who responded, 84% of patients reported a very good or good experience in hospitals - with the remaining 16% reporting a fair or poor experience.

However, concerns were raised about a number of areas in hospitals.

27% of respondents said the hospital food they received was poor or fair, while 40% of people said that they did not always have enough time to discuss their care and treatment with a doctor.