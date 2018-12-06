Harris hails passing of abortion bill as a "new era for Irish women"

The abortion bill has passed all stages in the Dáil.

It was approved during a late night sitting of the Dáil and will now go to the Seanad for final sign-off.

The Health Minister Simon Harris expects it to be signed into law before the end of the year.

After the vote he said the people had spoken and said the new legislation will offer women facing crisis pregnancy “care and compassion in our own country.”

Tonight Dáil Éireann has passed legislation to legalise abortion in Ireland. On to the Seanad now. I think of all the women who have had to travel to receive care - we say, no more. The people have spoken. Care and compassion in our own country — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) December 6, 2018

During last night's debate, a proposal calling for a woman having an abortion to be asked to decide how they want the foetus disposed of was rejected.

Minister Harris said the idea as insensitive to women who have terminations in the case of fatal foetal abnormalities.

He said the amendment was “wholly unnecessary, has no place in legislation and should be rejected.”

Dáil vote

TDs voted on the legislation just before midnight last night – passing it by 90 votes to 15 with 12 abstentions.

In a statement this morning, he said it was time to usher in “a new era for Irish women.”

"I look forward to a time – not far away now – when we will be able to assure women experiencing crisis pregnancies that they will be looked after here at home, where they need not fear that they will be stigmatised for their choices or lack the support they and their families need from our health service,” he said.

“I also look forward to being able to assure our doctors, nurses and midwives that they can be confident in the decisions they are helping their patients to make and in providing the care their patients require.

Seanad debate

He said he would be working closely with members of the Seanad, “to discuss the legislation and move closer to making that new Ireland a reality.”

Should there be no further delays; abortion will be legal in Ireland from January 1st.

It is likely the services available in January will be somewhat limited – as it will take the medical system time to catch up with the legislation and begin offering services.