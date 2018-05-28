Health Minister confirms abortion legislation will go to the Dáil before summer break

The Minister for Health Simon Harris says legislation giving effect to the referendum on abortion will be brought before the Dáil before the summer recess.

Two thirds of Irish voters voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment on Friday.

Minister Harris will go to Cabinet tomorrow with a timetable of next steps which will see the legislation published within six weeks.

He will meet with opposition health spokespeople and other stakeholders this week.

He also plans to introduce regulation of abortion pills.

The Department of Health has requested a meeting with relevant medical colleges tomorrow to discuss clinical guidelines for abortion care.

Yes campaigners with their posters celebrating at Dublin Castle, 26-05-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

The Government has proposed abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks into pregnancy.

Terminations would not be allowed in almost all circumstances after 12 weeks - except where there is a serious risk to the health or life of the woman, or in cases of fatal foetal abnormality.

Over the weekend, the Together For Yes group called on the Oireachtas to pass the new laws as soon as possible - suggesting politicians should hold a special sitting during the summer if needed.