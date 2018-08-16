Handgun, revolver and drugs discovered during searches in Dublin

Two guns and crack cocaine have been seized during an operation in Dublin.

Two searches were carried out in the Ballyfermot area this morning as part of an ongoing Garda operation.

The crack cocaine discovered during the searches is said to have an estimated street value of €85,000.

Image: Garda Press Office

A glock handgun, revolver and ammunition were also recovered.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the operation.

He's being held at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against The State Act 1939.