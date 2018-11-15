HSE launches new audit of women caught up in Cervical scandal

The HSE has commissioned a new audit of women caught up in the Cervical Check controversy.

The health service launched the new audit as a result of a low number of affected women who were willing to take part in a government review carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the UK.

HSE national director Damien McCallion told the Oireachtas Health Committee yesterday that around 31% of the 221 women consented to being included in the review – which is due to be completed next spring.

The health service is aiming to have the new review completed by Christmas.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Fianna Fáil Health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly said the HSE must provide further clarity on why the new audit is required.

“They said they want to establish what level of wellness; or what level of illness these women are at so that they can make sure that they have the tailored support,” he said.

“It all feels a bit odd to me.

“That they actually wouldn’t know that already is very strange.”