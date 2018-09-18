HPV vaccine uptake hits new high of 65%

The Health Service Executive (HSE) says uptake rates in the HPV vaccine have risen by 15% in the past year.

The latest provisional uptake rate is 65%, with two in every three Irish girls now protected.

School vaccination teams are administering the vaccine to first year girls in secondary schools.

While the latest phase of the HSE information campaign is also underway.

This involves national and regional radio advertising, regional newspaper adverts, social media promotion and digital search advertising.

Launching the campaign, Health Minister Simon Harris said: "Prevention is better than cure, and this is especially true of cervical cancer.

"We are lucky to have a vaccine that can potentially prevent 70% of cervical cancers, and I am very pleased to say that our increased provisional uptake figures last year have been internationally recognised.

"This very welcome increase reflects the huge amount of work being done across the medical community, including school vaccination teams, GPs and pharmacists, to provide accurate and trusted information."

Health Minister Simon Harris | File photo

He added: "Extending the national immunisation schedule to include HPV vaccination of boys is a priority for me, and subject to a favourable recommendation from HIQA, the Government will seek to extend this vaccine universally as a priority.

"Today, I want to be unequivocal again in saying that the HPV vaccine protects young people's lives and I urge parents to vaccinate their daughters this autumn."

Addressing a drop in uptake rates has been commended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO are encouraging countries experiencing similar issues to consider adopting a broad collaborative approach.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe has also invited Irish HPV vaccine advocate Laura Brennan to participate in their forthcoming International Day of the Girl campaign.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) causes cervical cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer in women.

The WHO said it caused an estimated 266,000 deaths and 528,000 new cases in 2012.

A large majority (around 85%) of the global burden occurs in the less developed regions, where it accounts for almost 12% of all female cancers.