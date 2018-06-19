HIQA to publish report into Tusla's handling of child sex abuse allegations

HIQA will publish a report on Tuesday of an investigation into Tusla's handling of allegations of child sexual abuse against adults of concern.

The report was ordered by the Children's Minister Katherine Zappone last year over concerns of apparent poor handling of information provided to the agency, arising from the case of Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

The HIQA investigation was ordered to examine the safety, quality and standard of the services supplied by the Child and Family Agency, Tusla.

The Health Information Quality Authority (HIQA) has carried out a statutory investigation of the agency's national procedures and systems in the handling of referrals of allegations, the control and management of data, and any current risk to children.

Specifically, it looks at the management of allegations of child sexual abuse involving adults of concern - and child sex abuse allegations which occurred in the past made by adults, in relation to when they were children.

Tusla will respond to the report's findings later.