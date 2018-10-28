Growing number of breast cancer patients seeking support from Irish Cancer Society

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) says it saw a 52% increase in breast cancer patients using its free Volunteer Driver Service last year.

Almost 300 breast cancer patients used the service last year to get to and from their chemotherapy appointments.

The ICS also saw a 12% increase in breast cancer patients availing of free counselling sessions.

While over 500 patients had counselling through affiliated cancer support centres of the society.

It is appealing to the public to make a donation this October to help fund crucial services.

Breast cancer is the most common form of invasive cancer affecting women in Ireland.

Last year the majority of enquiries to its Cancer Nurseline and Daffodil Centres were from breast cancer patients, or their concerned family members.

It says over 3,700 enquiries were received from people seeking emotional support and advice about their diagnosis.

Joan Kelly is cancer support manager: "Over 3,100 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually.

"Therefore it's no surprise that we get so many enquires for support and information from those affected by this type of cancer.

"Our services are there to ensure those concerned about or affected by cancer get the help they need."

The society is 98% funded by public donations.