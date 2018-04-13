"Grow with Aldi" - supermarket backs Irish producers with major new campaign

International supermarket chain Aldi has launched a major new campaign in support of quality Irish produce.

The company is investing €500,000 in its “Grow with Aldi” programme - a chance for local food and drink producers to place their products on shelves right around the country.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia; applications are open to Irish suppliers from now, right up until the end of the month.

Up to 50 products will be chosen for the retailer’s Irish food market promotion, landing in stores this August.

Five of the best picks will then get the opportunity to become “core line” Aldi listed products, sold across the group’s 130 stores on a permanent basis.

With a supplier mentoring and development programme on offer to chosen applicants, the company is aiming to support up-and-coming producers - while offering customers the very best in exciting Irish produce, at affordable prices.

Participants will learn how to grow and develop their business through specifically tailored mentoring and workshops with Aldi buyers and Bord Bia technical experts.

The programme is the next step in Aldi's commitment to buying Irish - with long-term partnerships already in place with some 175 local suppliers.

With over 50% of its grocery range currently sourced from Irish producers, suppliers and manufacturers, Aldi spent over €700m with Irish businesses in 2016.

Online applications for “Grow with Aldi” are open until April 30th.

To get involved, simply check out the Aldi website at www.aldi.ie/grow or email grow@aldi.ie.