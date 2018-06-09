Group of GPs holding emergency meeting today following Eighth Amendment referendum

The group that represents most of the country's GPs is meeting today to discuss examine how new abortion services will be introduced.

The emergency general meeting of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) in Portlaoise comes in the wake of the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Some doctors have raised concerns they do not have the resources to provide new services.

The NAGP says it respects the people's decision, but noted they are still waiting for discussions with the Department of Health and HSE following last month's vote.

President of the NAGP, Maitiu O’Tuathail, says women should be able to access services safely, while doctors should be fully covered.

He observed: "We need to make sure that we have systems in place that when women do access these services, that they can do respectfully with free access - and that they're not met with protesters or posters.

"As GPs, we're required to have medical insurance... and at the moment it remains unclear as to what impact the provision of abortion services in Ireland will or will not have on general practitioners."

He added: "This is a really important issue when it comes to women's health, and it's vitally important that it's done right... that it's not rushed.

"[It's vital] that all stakeholders are involved in both the legislative process, but also in rolling out what this new service will look like."

The Government has previously stated it hopes to have planned legislation on abortion passed through the Oireachtas by October, and all new services in operation by the start of next year.