Grieving mother threatened by paramilitaries to leave Belfast home

A mother who recently lost her son has been threatened to leave her home in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI has confirmed it is investigating a report of criminal damage and threats in north Belfast.

The woman's son died tragically a few days ago.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said only hours after the threats, her windows were smashed in.

She said: "Police have confirmed that a mother has reported receiving a threat ordering her to leave her home in the Oldpark area today, after she reported that she had been threatened by the UFF.

"Only hours later her home was attacked and the windows of her home were smashed.

"These shameful and depraved actions were carried in the full knowledge that her son, who died tragically last Thursday, was due to be waked from the family home.

"These sickening actions must be condemned by all and the criminals responsible should pack up and get off the backs of the community."

She added: "The continued existence of these armed groups is a blight on society.

"The PSNI needs to intensify its efforts remove the scourge of loyalist paramilitaries from our society."

Ms Ní Chuilín said PSNI officers escorted the woman back to her house get clothes.

She also said anti-Irish graffiti was sprayed on a wall, as crowds gathered outside the home.