Grenfell Tower lit up in green on anniversary of tragic blaze

London’s Grenfell Tower has been lit up in green as a series of vigils are held to mark the first anniversary of the blaze that killed 72 people in the English capital.

In the early hours of 14th June 2017, a small kitchen fire in the west London high-rise turned into the deadliest domestic blaze in the UK since WWII.

The latest figures show that 68 families will spend the anniversary in emergency accommodation, mainly hotels – despite a pledge that all would be re-homed before the anniversary.

Kensington and Chelsea Councilhas said that 52 households are in temporary accommodation and 83 families are in permanent homes - and it has declined to reveal how many people are living in or outside the borough.

File photo dated of the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London, 14-06-2017. Image: Natalie Oxford/PA Wire/PA Images

The 13 buildings were illuminated at 12:54am on Thursday - exactly 12 months on from the first 999 call reporting the blaze.

They remained illuminated until 5am this morning, and will be lit up again from 8pm until midnight for the next four evenings.

Meanwhile, a private vigil is being held at St Clement's Church, where the names of the 72 victims were read out at 1:30am.

Later this morning, a service of remembrance will be held at St Helen's Church - and 73 doves will be released outside the place of worship.

Clarrie Mendy, who lost two relatives in the fire and organised the event, said: "Why 73 instead of 72? One for the unknown.

“If there were more than 72, we will put one for the unknown."

Downing Street in London is illuminated in green to mark a year since the Grenfell Tower fire, 14-07-2018. Image: Edward Lawrence/PA Wire/PA Images

At midday, a moment of silence will be observed by survivors and the bereaved, who will gather close to the tower's base as well as across the country

In the afternoon, the community is expected to congregate at the nearby "Wall of Truth" ahead of a silent march which will set off at about 7pm.

Families will then come together for a community Iftar – evening meal – to break bread with those who are fasting over Ramadan.

The Cabinet Office in London is illuminated in green to mark a year since the Grenfell Tower fire, 14-07-2018. Image: Edward Lawrence/PA Wire/PA Images

Yvette Williams, from the Justice 4 Grenfell campaign group, said: "I think we kind of almost move from 'did it really happen at all?' to 'it feels like it happened yesterday', to looking at the struggles the bereaved families and survivors have had over the year (and realising) that it is actually a year.

"We want the nation to keep Grenfell in their consciousness. The anniversary is about love and support - the fight can start again on Friday and Saturday."

Grenfell Tower is now completely covered by white sheeting. Banners featuring the words "Grenfell forever in our hearts" are emblazoned across the four highest floors.